Bridgeport

Motorcycle crash in Bridgeport leaves 2 in critical condition

By Cailyn Blonstein

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Bridgeport over the weekend.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Stratford Avenue on Sunday around 6:20 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, two people were transported to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

Stratford Avenue was briefly closed. The area has since reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us