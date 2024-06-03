Motorcycle crash in Bridgeport leaves 2 in critical condition

Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Bridgeport over the weekend.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Stratford Avenue on Sunday around 6:20 p.m.

According to police, two people were transported to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

Stratford Avenue was briefly closed. The area has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.