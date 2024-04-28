Woman seriously injured after getting struck while crossing street in Danbury

A woman has serious injuries after she was struck while she was crossing a street in Danbury late Friday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of Main Street around 11:58 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers said they found a woman in the road near the intersection of North Street and Thorpe Street. It is believed the collision happened at that intersection.

The woman was transported to Danbury Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigators said it appears the woman was struck while she was crossing the street.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wolen 661 or Sergeant Wakeman 672 at Danbury Police Department at (203) 797-4614.