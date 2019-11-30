Woman Severely Injured in Domestic Disturbance Incident in Stonington

A woman was severely injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance incident in Stonington on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section at approximately 8:13 a.m.

Police said the woman was stabbed and transported to Westerly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Carlton Henderson, fled the scene in a car when officers arrived to the home, according to police.

He was last seen driving a tan 2005 Nissan Maxima with Connecticut license plate AL 73560.

Anyone who might know where Henderson is, is asks to call Stonington police at (860) 599-4411.