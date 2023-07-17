Woman shot and killed in possible domestic dispute in Hartford

Police are investigating a possible homicide tonight of a woman in Hartford.

They responded to the 100 block of Oakland Terrace at around 8 p.m. Monday. At the scene, police found an injured man who had allegedly been pistol whipped in a domestic incident.

Police say they also found a deceased woman in her 60s. The woman was shot with a firearm.

A male suspect in possession of a firearm was arrested at the scene.

Police believe the suspect and victims may have been related but have not yet provided identifications.

The investigation is ongoing. This is the 17th homicide in Hartford this year.