Woman in her 20s shot in Hartford

A woman in her 20s was shot on Albany Avenue in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the area of 1440 Albany Ave. at 12:29 a.m. and found the victim who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).