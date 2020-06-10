new haven

Woman Shot in New Haven Is in Critical Condition

Police respond to scene of a shooting in New Haven
New Haven County

A 23-year-old New Haven woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the abdomen on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Greenwich Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting between First and Second streets, in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven, and found the woman.

She was brought to the hospital and remains there, in critical but stable condition.  

Detectives will be in the area to speak with residents this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.  

