Woman strangled, stabbed during argument at Shelton home

By Cailyn Blonstein

A woman was strangled and stabbed during an argument at a home in Shelton on Tuesday night and the suspect fled before police arrived.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Walnut Tree Hill Road around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Authorities said while there, they found a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was evaluated by EMS at the scene and her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Investigators said a man and two women were hanging out at the home when there was an argument between the man and the woman who was stabbed.

During the argument, the man reportedly assaulted and strangled the woman before stabbing her. He then allegedly got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

During the incident, there were two teenagers home. One of the teens attempted to call 911 to report the incident, but authorities said the other woman at the house tried to get the phone and prevent the call to police.

That woman, identified as a 33-year-old from Shelton, was arrested and charged with interfering with an emergency call. She was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on May 3.

The incident remains under investigation.

