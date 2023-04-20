Milford

Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Milford Crash

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A 22-year-old woman has serious injuries after a crash in Milford Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Lansdale Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police believe the driver of the 2007 Hyundai Elantra tried to make a left turn from Bridgeport Avenue onto Lansdale Avenue when the car went off the road and hit the guide wire and a utility pole.

The 22-year-old passenger was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are investigating and they are asking anyone with information or who saw the crash to call PFC Dan Hemperly of the Traffic Division at (203) 783-4792.

