Woman threatened to shoot store employees after shoplifting in South Windsor: police

A woman threatened to shoot store employees after shoplifting in South Windsor over the weekend, according to police.

Investigators said the 41-year-old woman from Hartford took $400 worth of items from Target on Sunday night. Store employees reportedly watched the woman commit the thefts.

As the woman was trying to exit the store, authorities said she threatened to shoot store employees and indicated she had a gun.

Officers found the woman outside near the entrance to the store. She reportedly refused to comply with officers and was forcibly taken into custody by police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman is facing charges including larceny, robbery, interfering with an officer and threatening. She was held on a $200,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.