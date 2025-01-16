Glastonbury

Woman's death ruled an accident after vehicle found submerged in Glastonbury pond

The death of a 50-year-old woman who was found near a vehicle submerged in a pond at a Glastonbury country club has been ruled accidental, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Police identified the woman as 50-year-old Nailia Vodovskaia, of Glastonbury.

The OCME said Vodovskaia died of exposure to cold temperatures. Acute and chronic alcohol use, as well as hypertensive cardiovascular disease, also contributed to her death, officials said.

The woman's death was ruled an accident. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond at the Glastonbury Hills Country Club on Dec. 28 around 9 a.m.

Once there, police said they found an unoccupied Acura SUV submerged in the pond. A woman was found dead on a nearby cart path, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Vodovskaia's SUV drove on the golf course and into the pond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to call Sgt. Brandon Ritchie at 860-633-8301

