Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 27-year-old Wethersfield woman was hit and killed on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Thursday evening, according to police.

It happened on the southbound side of the turnpike near Churchill Drive around 6:15 p.m.

Katelyn Burke was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The Berlin Turnpike was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Cappiello at (860) 594-6317.

