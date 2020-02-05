Women Tried to Steal Frozen Seafood from Milford ShopRite: Police

Milford police have arrested two women who are accused of trying to steal more than $1.500 worth of frozen seafood from a grocery store in Milford.

Police said officers responded to ShopRite at 935 Boston Post Road Tuesday and were told that four people entered the store and tried to steal more than $1,500 worth of frozen seafood.

Milford Police and ShopRite security apprehended two men, but two men fled in a tan minivan, police.

Jessica Stanwicks, 38, and Lashay Paige, 38, were arrested and charged with larceny in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fourth degree.

Stanwicks was also charged with failure to appear as there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest.