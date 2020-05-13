Wood-n-Tap Resumes Take-Out at Some Locations Tonight

Wood-n-Tap has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and they will be open for curbside pickup at some locations, starting this evening.

The restaurants in Rocky Hill, Farmington, Southington and Newington will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Starting tomorrow, those restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The locations in Hamden, Hartford, Orange, Vernon and Wallingford have not yet reopened.

The governor closed restaurant dining rooms across the state in March, directing restaurants that were staying open to offer take-out only.

While some restaurants decided to stay open for take-out business, Wood-n-Tap decided to close temporarily.

See the menus here.

May 20 is the date set for restaurants to reopen for outside seating, with safety precautions in place to allow for social distancing.