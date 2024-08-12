Woodbridge Animal Control dealing with a pair of cases of alleged animal cruelty

Woodbridge Animal Control saw a pair of cased of alleged animal cruelty over the weekend. One involved more than 40 animals and another involved a dog tied to a guardrail along Route 8 in Beacon Falls.

Monday, the phone at the animal control office rang nonstop as tips and inquiries poured in about the two incidents.

“You can’t think about it, you just need to put your head down and do your job,” said Chief Animal Control Officer for Woodbridge, Jessica Moffo.

The first call came at about 5 a.m. Saturday, for reports of a person surrendering more than 40 animals, including 23 dogs, at least 20 cats and kittens, one Guinea Pig, and seven rabbits.

The person leaving the animals was charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty because of their condition. Woodbridge was able to distribute the animals to nearby shelters with space to handle that many pets.

Then, around 10 p.m. Sunday, a young male German Shepard was found tied to a barrier along Route 8 South in Beacon Falls.

Moffo described the shepherd as sweet and gentle, but scared. Both incidents are still under investigation.

Donations by the dozens poured in Monday following numerous social media posts about the cases.

“This is a crisis all across Connecticut. It’s not just us,” said Moffo.

But while she is grateful for the outpouring of support, Moffo says the problem is bigger than one shelter in one town.

“Every shelter, every animal control facility, is at full max, Connecticut is really in a hard and sad state right now when it comes to animal care and the state of our facilities,” said Moffo.

She wants people to think long and hard about long-term care before taking in any animal. She’s pleading with the public to consider adopting but only if you’re ready.

“As residents of Connecticut, we need to support dogs inside Connecticut and we have to support our local agencies,” she said.

Desmond’s Army, an animal advocacy group, echoed Moffo’s sentiment.

“The ACOs are overwhelmed, the advocates are overwhelmed, the rescues are overwhelmed,” said Zilla Cannamela.

Advocates are asking people to ensure they are in a stable situation and environment before getting a pet, adding a pet deserves a lifetime of peace and stability.

“A pet is for life. It is for the term of their life. These animals are not disposable,” said Cannamela.

If you aren’t ready to adopt, you can also donate supplies or funds to help. You can also consider becoming an approved foster.

“Fostering saves lives, it’s not a lifelong commitment, but you will save a life if you become an approved foster,” said Cannamela.

Moffo says the donations have been as overwhelming as the incidents. Now she plans to distribute them to shelters that assisted her, and she hopes the support doesn’t stop.

“We are going to divvy it up to the places that have helped us and make sure they’re okay,” said Moffo.

And on a good note, the state trooper that found the German shepherd tied up along Route 8 has already expressed interest in adopting him.