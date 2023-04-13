Woodbridge Police Investigate Armed Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera

Woodbridge Police are urging residents to be cautious after thieves stole a catalytic converter from someone's car in broad daylight Tuesday.

The police department said a resident reported that two thieves used a power tool to cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.

Authorities released home surveillance video showing the thieves rushing into a car with the stolen catalytic converter.

Two thieves, wearing all black attire with hoods and face masks, stole the catalytic converter in broad daylight at approximately 3 p.m. The homeowner called police after seeing an unfamiliar car in his driveway along with two individuals unknown to him.

Police said the man tried to confront the thieves, one of which pointed a handgun at him before fleeing in an awaiting car that was driven by a third suspect.

The police department is urging residents not to approach people involved in potential criminal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-387-2511.