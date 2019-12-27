Woodbridge Police Seek Gun-Wielding Bank Robber

Woodbridge police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a TD Bank branch at gunpoint Friday night.

Police said the suspect entered the TD Bank at 128 Amity Road around 7 p.m. brandishing a gun and demanding cash. He fled with an accomplice who was waiting outside on a motorcycle.

The suspect is described as male and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark cap and a bandana on his face. The motorcycle was described as blue and white and was last seen traveling south on Amity Road into New Haven.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit is assisting Woodbridge police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo is asked to call the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2512.