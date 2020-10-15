Work to Begin on Land Around Hartford Baseball Park

The plan to transform the area around the baseball park in Hartford into a destination with apartments, restaurants, shops and entertainment is about to begin.

The land around Dunkin Donuts’ Park, where the Hartford Yard Goats play during times other than the COVID-19 pandemic, was tied up in litigation for years. On Thursday afternoon, officials from the City of Hartford; the developer, RMS Companies; and local and state stakeholders will break ground on the $50 million first phase of the Downtown North Redevelopment Project.

Hartford has entered an agreement with a company to develop the area around Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The overall project calls for as many as 1,000 apartments, as well as restaurants, entertainment space and parking garages to be built on all of the parcels surrounding the stadium over the next five years.

The first phase of the project includes 270 apartments, including studio and one- and two-bedroom units; a ground-floor restaurant; retail and entertainment space and a 330-space parking garage. Phase one is expected to be finished in 20 months.

Dozens of people from across the state came out to celebrate the unveiling of a new street mural inside the Capitol City. The art display reads out 'Black Lives Matter' in all capital letters with an array of different colors and images inside each letter.

A news release from the mayor’s office says the development agreement includes a minimum of 10 percent affordable units.

A news conference will be held at 2 p.m.