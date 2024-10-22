Worker dead after accident involving payloader in Berlin

A worker has died after an accident involving a payloader in Berlin Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they responded to an industrial accident at a recycling center, CWPM, LLC, on Christian Lane just before 1 p.m.

Authorities said a large industrial payloader had struck and seriously injured a worker at the facility.

Emergency crews said they tried to resuscitate the worker, but he died at the scene.

The worker is a 66-year-old man. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are assisting with the investigation.