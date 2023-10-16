Worker injured after machine catches fire in Shelton

A man was burned after a lift caught fire at his workplace in Shelton Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to Oliver Terrace after getting a report of a machine on fire. A loud explosion was heard in the area, according to the fire department.

Crews said smoke could be seen coming from the inside of the building. The remaining fire was quickly extinguished.

A worker was transported to a trauma facility with burns to his face and hands. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze. Crews said there is smoke damage to the structure, but no fire damage.

No additional information was immediately available.