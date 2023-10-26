World War ll veteran celebrates 104th birthday

A special birthday celebration was held for Henry Muszynski.

“Oh, I am so happy with everybody, my mayor, my best friend, my children, they are all here,” World War ll veteran Henry Muszynski said.

He turned 104 years old earlier this month.

“Actually, I don’t feel any different than I did five or 10 years back,” Muszynski said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Thursday, the Meriden Senior Center celebrated all October birthdays with a special recognition for Muszynski.

“[I] hereby proclaim today Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, as Henry Muszynski Day in the city of Meriden and ask all residents to celebrate,” Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

Muszynski was joined by his children as he received an honorary proclamation. Pat Obara and Ray Muszynski describe their dad as always being active, hardworking and caring of his fellow service members.

“He served as an honor guard for veterans' funerals and that was very important to him, it was his honor to honor these veterans that passed away,” Obara said.

“Considering he is 104, he is doing pretty darn good,” Ray Muszynski said.

Muszynski's family was asked what the secret to a long and happy life is.

“My personal feelings are that good genes, a good life and some good luck, all thrown in,” Obara said.