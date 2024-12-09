Wreath-laying ceremony honors veterans in Hartford

State and local leaders held a special wreath-laying ceremony at the state capitol in Hartford on Monday.

We spoke to veterans who told us what it means to remember the fallen and honor those who serve.

“To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen; to be forgotten is the worst that can happen," Lucien Lefavre, commander of American Legion Post 154, said.

Lefavre spent 37 years with the Army National Guard. Near the end of his service, he was deployed to Iraq.

He told us why events like these are so important.

“The Wreaths Across America Program makes the commitment to never forget," Lefavre said.

He said it is critical to teach the younger generation about what it means to serve our country.

“The freedoms they have now because of the veterans that served before them," Lefavre said.

Don Cherry, also a veteran with American Legion Post 154, said being recognized, especially by younger people, goes a long way.

“The news guys came in, the uniformed people. Everybody turned around and saluted. And that’s when the kids saluted [gasped] and all that stuff. It was really good," Cherry said.

He said young or old, veterans deserve the recognition.

“We met a guy in Crandall, 100 years old, so we are around, we are doing it," Cherry said.

There will be many wreath-laying celebrations taking place across Connecticut this weekend.

To volunteer, sponsor a wreath or attend the ceremonies, click here for more information.