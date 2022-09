A wrong-way crash closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning.

State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

There are injuries, but the extent of the injuries isn't known at this time, according to state police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The highway reopened around 7 a.m.