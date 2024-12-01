Wrong-way driver charged in connection to head-on collision in West Haven

A wrong-way driver was charged in connection to a head-on collision in West Haven over the weekend.

Troopers responded to Interstate 95 North near exit 43 around 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a wrong-way driver and a head-on collision.

Several people were reportedly transported to the hospital for possible injuries. It's unclear if any of the injuries were serious in nature.

According to state police, the wrong-way driver has since been arrested for DUI and other charges.

The highway was briefly closed and has since reopened.