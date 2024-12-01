West Haven

Wrong-way driver charged in connection to head-on collision in West Haven

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A wrong-way driver was charged in connection to a head-on collision in West Haven over the weekend.

Troopers responded to Interstate 95 North near exit 43 around 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a wrong-way driver and a head-on collision.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Several people were reportedly transported to the hospital for possible injuries. It's unclear if any of the injuries were serious in nature.

According to state police, the wrong-way driver has since been arrested for DUI and other charges.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The highway was briefly closed and has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us