Yale grad student robbed at gunpoint in New Haven

A Yale University graduate student was robbed at gunpoint and police are investigating.

Yale police said it happened around 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Mansfield and Compton streets.

A man who was dressed in black robbed the student at gunpoint, took the victim’s wallet and walked toward Sachem Street, police said.

The student was not injured.

Yale police said they have increased patrols in the area.