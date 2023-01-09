Yale University

Yale Grad Students Vote to Unionize After Decades-Long Push

NBC Connecticut

Graduate teachers and researchers at Yale University overwhelmingly voted to unionize, according to results released Monday.

The final tally showed 91% of the more than 2,000 votes cast were in support of authorizing the formation of a bargaining unit, Local 33-UNITE HERE. It comes after decades of attempts to form a union, the first dating back to the early 1990s.

“Generations of grad workers have organized before us, and I’m really excited to finally win,” Ridge Liu, a graduate student in the school’s physics department, said in a written statement.

He said graduate workers need better pay and health care, as well as grievance procedures. Yale has seven days to file any objections.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a letter to the Yale community posted Monday, President Peter Salovey said “the university will now turn to bargaining in good faith with Local 33 to reach a contract.”

The bargaining unit, he said, will include students in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences who have teaching or research appointments and students in professional schools with teaching appointments.

Graduate students across the U.S., both at public and private institutions, have pushed in recent years to organize and bargain collectively. Columbia University, another Ivy League school, in 2018 agreed to begin contract negotiations with a union representing its graduate student teaching and research assistants, ending a long battle in which the university denied them the right to unionize.

Local

Ansonia 32 mins ago

Ansonia Police Look for Missing 80-Year-Old Woman

Harvard University 3 hours ago

Video of Woodstock Academy Siblings Reacting to Harvard Acceptance Goes Viral

In 2016, Yale challenged a bid by some of its graduate assistants to unionize, arguing to the National Labor Relations Board that graduate assistants are students and not employees.

Adam Waters, a graduate teacher in Yale’s history department, said in a statement that COVID-19 highlighted “the precarity of our work and the need for stronger workplace protections.”

He noted how the work of graduate students “makes Yale work and we deserve a seat at the table through our union and a contract.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Yale Universitynew havenUnion
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us