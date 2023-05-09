Yale University

Yale Issues Warning After Student Sexually Assaulted at Gunpoint in Off-Campus Housing

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A Yale University graduate student woke up to a man pointing a gun at them and was sexually assaulted in an off-campus residence, according to university police.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Elm Street.

In a statement from Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell, he said the student was asleep and told officers a man unknown to them pointed a gun and sexually assaulted them. The man then fled the scene, according to police.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. New Haven Police are assisting with the investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Yale Police are increasing patrols in the area and helping New Haven Police find whoever is responsible.

Campbell said university police will investigate and provide referrals to other relevant resources such as the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Education Center, the Title IX Office, university health services, and more.

"No action or inaction by a sexual assault survivor makes that person responsible for another person’s abusive or criminal conduct," Campbell said in a statement.

Local

Hartford 8 mins ago

Hartford Mural Will Be Tallest in New England

Cromwell 16 mins ago

Rep. Quentin ‘Q' Williams Was Driving Drunk at Time of Fatal Crash: House Speaker

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400.

This article tagged under:

Yale Universitysex assault
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us