Cloudy and warmer start to the new workweek

Happy Monday! We have a cloudy start to the new workweek with warmer temperatures on tap.

There will be considerable clouds on Monday with some sunshine. There is a very slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday with highs near 80. The day will feature lots of sun.

As the workweek goes on, clouds and showers are possible.

While it won't rain the whole time, scattered showers are likely.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s while temperatures stay in the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday.

