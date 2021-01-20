Yale New Haven Health Rolls Out COVID Vaccines for Phase 1B

Yale New Haven Health began rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations for those in Phase 1B on Wednesday.

The health group started giving COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older at six locations in North Haven, Orange, Old Saybrook, Trumbull, Fairfield and Greenwich on Wednesday.

There will be two additional locations Friday - one at Yale's West Campus in West Haven and another at Yale's Lanman Center in New Haven. They also have plans to turn the Floyd Little Field House at Hillhouse High School in New Haven into a vaccination clinic, and hope to open that location Monday.

Other sites are also planned at Mitchell College in New London, the Parsons Government Center in Bridgeport, and the Brunswick School in Greenwich.

Officials said more than 10,000 people have already registered for an appointment, and that they hope to have more than 6,000 members of the 1B group vaccinated by Sunday.

But health officials said right now they need more doses from the federal government to fill appointments at these sites.

"We have the staff, we have the technology, we have the pharmacists, we have the nurses, what we need are vaccines," Dr. Tom Balcezak of Yale New Haven Heath said Wednesday.

More than 22,000 members of medical staff and employees have already received their first dose as part of Phase 1A, and a little over 3,000 have received their second dose.

Those 75 and older require an appointment to get vaccinated. For more information, click here.