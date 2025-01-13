Health & Wellness

Yale New Haven Health staff must wear masks due to uptick in sickness

By Angela Fortuna

Yale New Haven Hospital 12.12.20
Yale New Haven Health staff will be required to wear masks during interactions with patients because of an uptick in respiratory virus illnesses.

A spokesperson said staff will be required to wear masks with patients starting Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Patients and visitors are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

Anyone with a respiratory tract infection is strongly advised to wear a mask around others.

The healthcare system said wearing masks has been shown to reduce the transmission of viruses and protect patients, staff and visitors.

