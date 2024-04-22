new haven

Hundreds hold protest at Yale

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people are protesting at Yale University in New Haven on Monday morning and they are blocking the intersection of Grove and Cottage streets.

The mayor's office said Yale police responded to Beinecke Plaza on campus and they were removing people and New Haven police were there to assist.

Video from the scene shows several people chanting "Free Palestine" and "We will not stop, we will not rest" and marching with signs that say “Free Palestine,” “Up With Liberation,” as well as other signs.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The mayor’s office said that people have been camping out on the campus of Yale University in New Haven in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

new havenYale
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us