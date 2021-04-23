Yale Smillow Cancer Hospital Reports Software Issues

The Smillow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven is reporting software issues that effect the radiation treatment of cancer patients.

Officials with Yale New Haven Health said Smillow is among many hospitals nationwide that have been impacted by software issues.

The company that provides the software to run linear accelerators for radiation treatment, Elekta, has been having issues since April 20, according to hospital officials.

It is unclear how the software issues will specifically impact Smillow Cancer Hospital.

The hospital said they have communicated with patients about the issue and expect to be operational by Monday, April 26.