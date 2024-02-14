Yale staff assaulted in daylight robbery: police

A Yale staff member was assaulted in a daylight robbery last Wednesday.

The robbery happened at 3:10 p.m. when the staff member was walking out of a building at 135 College Street.

A group of teenagers attacked the staff member and made off with his laptop, fleeing the scene towards Cedar Street, according to Yale police.

No weapons were used, police said.

Police arrested a number of those teens who were believed to have participated in the robbery, according to Chief Anthony Campbell of Yale Public Safety.

The staff member was evaluated for injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about the robbery contact the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send anonymous tips through the LiveSafe app.

The investigation is ongoing.