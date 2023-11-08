Yale University students raise concerns about recent panel discussion on Israel-Hamas war

Some students at Yale are asking to meet with the university to address what they're calling dangerous and hostile behavior toward Jewish students.

This comes after a few Jewish students tried attending a panel discussion about the Israel-Hamas war called Gaza Under Siege.

The event took place on Monday, November 6 inside Linsly-Chittenden Hall. Several departments and student groups co-sponsored the event.

A university spokesperson says pre-registration was required for this event. However, some students say this information was not well-advertised on the flier and felt as though organizers were being selective about who they were letting in.

"There were people who made claims that they were part of this department at Yale, or I'm connected to this professor. Then when they didn't let us in, we said, 'Why not?' They said you hadn't registered, and there really was no answer to the people who also had not registered," said Yale sophomore Sahar Tartak.

Tartak says she and a few other students who also weren't registered but wanted to attend the event were turned away. Some say they were also wearing Jewish garb, which they believe may have been a factor.

"As a result of that, me and a few of my Jewish peers were sitting outside the lecture hall for two and half hours with our ears pressed up against the door trying to hear what was happening," said Yale junior Netanel Crispe.

In a statement, the school said the room reached capacity before the event began. However, Crispe says as students left during the lecture, he still wasn't let inside.

"Once the event did conclude, I entered into the space with one of my friends and we went into the space recording," said Crispe.

Yale says the event began with a request that no filming or photography take place. One of the moderators, a professor from the Department of American Studies, was captured on video reaching for Crispe's phone. However, in the video, Yale Assistance Vice President of University Life Pilar Montalvo explains to the professor that Crispe was allowed to film. NBC Connecticut has reached out to her individually for comment but did not hear back.

A university spokesperson says the incident was reported to Yale Police who investigated and concluded that it did not involve any criminal conduct.

They told NBC Connecticut, "The university takes all complaints seriously and this matter is also under administrative review."

NBC Connecticut also reached out to the two event moderators individually as well some of the co-sponsors but did not hear back.