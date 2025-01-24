Yankee Quilter in Seymour reopens following historic flooding

Cheryl and Brain Ogrisek vividly remember watching their business of over two decades, Yankee Quilter, be destroyed by floodwaters in August.

“At first it was like okay only a couple of inches, we’re going to lose that fabric, it’s going to be okay, and then a couple of hours later the walls came in and we were four-and-half feet of water,” owner Cheryl Ogrisek said.

In the day and weeks to follow, the couple received an outpouring of support from the community. Cheryl held onto her gratitude.

“We had people that sent us lunch when we were cleaning out so I kind of kept track of all of those people as best as I could,” Cheryl said.

To thank their village, the business is hosting a soft opening Friday night.

On Saturday, Yankee Quilter will officially reopen for business, less than six months after the historic summer flooding wreaked havoc.

“Our customers are just chomping at the bit to get here,” Cheryl said.

Shoppers will notice there is a mix of new, old and repurposed. A quilt that hangs on the wall was salvaged. It was created by the owners and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s proof that things can survive. Community can survive,” Cheryl said.

In another corner is what is being called "the play station."

“It allows for a place for you to sit down and kind of think about what you want to do with your quilt,” Cheryl said.

Meanwhile, a table that was once a cable spool used by crews to restore power following the summer storms was repurposed to a table where customers can fold quits.

It will forever remind the owners of what they overcame.