Yard Goats announce date for G.O.A.T. Brew Fest

Hartford Yard Goats will showcase the "greatest of all time" local beers, seltzers and spirits this October at G.O.A.T. Brew Fest.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will be held on Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

It will feature more than 50 local vendors, as well as lawn games and live music.

General admission tickets are $60 and $25 for designated drivers. V.I.G. (very important goat) tickets are $85. V.I.G.s can get in an hour early.

All guests will get a sample mug and designated drivers will receive a Yard Goats water bottle.

Tickets are available on the Yard Goats' website.