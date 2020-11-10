‘You Are Not Alone': Free Mental Health Hotline Available to CT Residents

In a time where people are dealing with isolation and a sense of uncertainty a listening ear is always helpful. One Connecticut program is offering free emotional support for all who need it.

"I think the most important message is that you are not alone," Alice Forrester, CEO of Clifford Beers Clinic.

It’s a message with a meaning, one that Clifford Beers Clinic felt a need to act upon.

"We knew that the community and the pandemic was going to feel alone and isolated and we wanted to create a space that people could go to and talk to a live person about their needs and worries," Forrester explained.

They came up with a program called Reach Out CT in April of this year. The team launched the free support hotline staffed by mental health specialists who offer emotional support, and provide resources to help.

"The idea is for a live person to answer the phone both Monday through Friday and Saturday Sunday and just having someone you can talk to," Forrester said.

The line is open to anyone who lives in Connecticut and wants to talk about an issue they're facing, big or small. Forrester said they’ve already seen an increase as we head into the winter months.

"Kids in need families in need kids really feel depressed and we see the teen suicide rates have gone up significantly in Connecticut and were quite concerned about that," Forrester said.

"Therapy is really important," explained Lisa Coates.

Coates is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) at Bristol Health Counseling.

"Inside our head we have great thoughts but unfortunately we can be kind of negative so being able to verbalize and get some partial non-judgmental feedback about what we’re going through can put it all in perspective," Coates said.

Students at Yale told NBC Connecticut that they've found ways on their own to cope with stress.

"I just listen to a podcast take a walk the weather is great today and that’s my system,"Meraj Faiz said.

"I definitely take breaks and that’s OK and I accept that it’s OK," Isabella Dominguez said.

They were happy to hear of a service like Reach Out CT.

For more information, visit https://www.reachoutconnecticut.org/ or call 1-844-TALK-4CT.