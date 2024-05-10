Young Connecticut woman gets incredible surprise with help of Peloton

Everyone belongs: that is the mission of BeanZ and Co., an inclusive café in Avon.

The owner's daughter got quite the surprise recently, and the moment quickly went viral on social media.

The video has nearly 400,000 views on Instagram, with so much love in the comment section for Connecticut native Meg Morrison.

When she's not working behind the counter at BeanZ and Co., she's exercising on her treadmill, taking classes from her favorite Peloton instructor Matty Maggiacomo.

BeanZ and Co. has been in existence for a little over five years.

"To really put the lens on inclusive employment and show people what's possible for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Kim Morrison said.

Kim Morrison and Noelle Alix created BeanZ and Co. for their daughters - a community where everyone belongs, giving employees like Meg the chance to shine.

"That's what is super special to watch, the effect that she has," Kim said.

Customers know and love that smile - her energy lights up the café and the Peloton leaderboard.

"You know, she works out every single day. From a social part of it as well, to be able to see the same person that she just adores, you know, leading a class," Kim said.

That person that Meg adores is Maggiacomo.

"When it became evident that Meg was taking my walking classes, obviously, it's really hard not to fall in love with her immediately," Maggiacomo said.

They quickly connected on social media and became fast friends with the help of a longtime BeanZ and Co. customer.

"And without even like a hesitation, he's like 'let's make her a video thanking her.' And he did, he made a really funny video, and I brought it back and showed her and the rest was history," she said.

That video was just the start. Maggiacomo then designed an entire Peloton class just for Meg.

"We surprised her the night before and told her that we would be going to the city. We got up really early, and did the 30 minute walk, which she killed it," Kim said.

Maggiacomo gave Kim and Meg a tour of the control with his "Everyone belongs" t-shirt on.

"And to be able to meet her in real life," Maggiacomo said. "To be able to reach somebody like Meg and to hear Meg's story, it's why I come to work every day. It's why I do this."