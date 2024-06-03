Connecticut raises Pride flag at State Capitol

“Raising the flag here is not just for the LGBTQ community, it’s really for the whole state community to say you belong here, we welcome you and Connecticut is an accepting place,” said Connecticut Office of Early Childhood commissioner Beth Bye.

Connecticut has raised the Pride flag above the State Capitol every June since 2019.

“This is a signal to folks all across the state that there are people who are here for you, who have your back and are around to love and embrace you,” said State Treasurer Erick Russell.

As Pride month kicks off throughout Connecticut, state leaders and members of the LGBTQ community gathered on Monday to raise the Pride colors atop the State Capitol.

“I’m quite sure half the people here at this event are not gay or not queer or not transgender, but they’re all here to support our community and I think that’s really something in Connecticut that we’ve been able to count on. A movement for 10% of the people does not happen without a whole lot of allies,” Bye said.

Westport’s Harris Falk came dressed for the occasion, wearing a rainbow suit to the flag raising.

“It makes me proud. I hope it brings attention obviously to Pride, to all forms of people and just everybody being together,” Falk said.

He’s the father of two transgender children, and said seeing the flag fly above the capitol is a great feeling.

“Everyone wants the best for their children and wants their children to be supported because we all love our children,” Falk said.

Bye said the flag also represents the progress that the LGBTQ community has made.

“Our state has come a long way, that the people like the executive branch, the legislative branch, I’m just another commissioner and in other states that wouldn’t be the case so I’m just really proud of Connecticut,” Bye said.