Young People Lead March Through Norwich for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The NAACP Robertsine Duncan Youth Council led a march through the streets of Norwich this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday was a day off from school, but not a day off from learning for the students.

"It is probably cliché to say they are our future hope, the next generation, all those things, but you know there is some truth to that. If we don’t teach our kids how to get empowered, to advocate for ourselves, and to remember those such as Dr. King, then we have failed our youth," said Leo Butler, co-moderator of the youth council. “This is a great classroom today for our kids."

It has been 55 years since King's death, but the students say it is critical that they know about his legacy and live it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It is still important to this day," said Naema Charles, a student at Norwich Free Academy. "Us youth will keep continuing that for every generation."

Dozens of people gathered at city hall and marched to Evans Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church for an annual service. They said that while the march ended, the work will continue.

“The march is symbolic. Tomorrow when they wake up and go to school, what they do carries on to the rest of the year and every day they must do well for others. That message is that simple," Butler said.