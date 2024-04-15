3 young runners are hospitalized after being hit by car in Glastonbury

Three young runners were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Glastonbury on Monday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to the area of Hubbard and Maple streets at 2:30 p.m.

Three minors, all members of the crew team, were hit by a car and taken to CT Children's Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling west on Hubbard Street when it struck the three young runners in the road.

The Glastonbury Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Maloney at 860-633-8301.