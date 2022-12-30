Your Guide to Recognizing ‘Safe' Ice This Winter

Last weekend, you may have laced up the skates, but with warmer temperatures this week, rays of sunshine have put your next game of hockey on hold.

“Connecticut’s a small state, but what’s good for ice up in Norfolk compared to New London is going to be vastly different,” said West Hartford Fire Deputy Chief Keith Albert.

We’ve all been there – you head to the pond, throw a couple rocks and think to yourself, ‘is it safe?’

But how can we tell what ice is, relatively, safe?

“Newer ice is most likely clear and it is the stronger ice. Older ice is more white or cloudy looking and that is usually less stable than newer ice,” said Andrew Eccles, Community Support Officer for West Hartford Fire.

The variables to ice thickness are plentiful, so as we get into winter, recognizing the signs could make all the difference.

“Wherever you’re playing and your puck goes out, don’t run to the puck,” Albert said. “You should be very careful to be conscious of what’s in front of you.”

Sometimes, what’s in front of you isn’t always clear. In general, Albert said the deeper the water, the longer it takes to freeze. That said, certain spots may have different temperatures or currents, making it especially important to always check for thickness.

“If you’re using something to break the ice just understand you’re taking a risk that you could create a larger hole which may include you than if you actually drill a hole,” Albert said.

All ice comes with risk, but the Department of Energy and Environment Protection says four inches is generally safe for a person, while five to seven inches can normally hold an ATV or snowmobile.

If someone does fall through, the first thing to do is call 911. Then, do your best to stay calm, and keep a close eye on where the person fell through.

“Stay on the ice, keep your arms up, put as much weight as you can forward over the edge of the ice as much as you possibly can,” Albert said. “The next thing we always say is if you could throw something to them.”

That could be a rope or a life jacket, but be weary of rushing out onto the ice to help out.

“It should always be a rescue personnel, not necessarily the other guy because again we don’t want a second or third victim in the ice,” Albert said.

If you’re ever in doubt, it's better to be safe. You can always try calling the local fire department to see if they can check the ice before you head out.