Zero fatal car crashes during Christmas in Connecticut: state police

New preliminary statistics from Connecticut State Police were released on Thursday. According to troopers, they responded to zero fatal crashes during their patrols on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The new stats include responses from the start of Dec. 23 through the end of Dec. 25.

State police say they had more than 1,600 calls for service, including 168 traffic stops, 15 DUI stops, and 150 motor vehicle crashes.

State police sat 14 of those crashes had reported injuries, though none were listed as 'serious' and none led to death.

During the Thanksgiving holiday week, 1 fatal crash was reported by CT state police.

In total, this year's number of traffic-related deaths is on pace for near record-high numbers.