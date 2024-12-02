Connecticut

More than 500 crashes reported during Thanksgiving weekend: police

By Anyssa McCalla

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have released data showing their response to traffic incidents over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers say there were 5,825 calls for service from Nov. 27 through late night Dec 1, resulting in a total of 1,310 traffic stops.

Here are additional statistics provided by state police for their activities from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

  • Traffic services: 384
  • DUI: 33
  • Motor vehicle crashes: 501
  • Crashes with injuries: 29
  • Crashes with serious injuries: 1
  • Crashes with fatal injuries: 1
