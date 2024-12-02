More than 500 crashes reported during Thanksgiving weekend: police

Connecticut State Police have released data showing their response to traffic incidents over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers say there were 5,825 calls for service from Nov. 27 through late night Dec 1, resulting in a total of 1,310 traffic stops.

Here are additional statistics provided by state police for their activities from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

Traffic services: 384

DUI: 33

Motor vehicle crashes: 501

Crashes with injuries: 29

Crashes with serious injuries: 1

Crashes with fatal injuries: 1