One of Zillow's five hottest market for 2025 is in CT

Zillow has ranked the hottest major housing markets in 2025 and one of the top five is in Connecticut.

Hartford came in fourth, up from 15th place in 2024.

These are the top 5:

Buffalo, NY Indianapolis, IN Providence, RI Hartford, CT

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Zillow said the ranking takes into account the company’s forecast for local home value growth and how quickly homes are selling. It also considers job growth per new home permitted and expected growth in owner-occupied households, according to a news release.

“Construction that keeps pace with an area’s growth remains a crucial piece of keeping homes available and accessible. In chilly Buffalo, competition among buyers will remain hot, with employment growing far faster than builders are adding homes,” Skylar Olsen, Zillow chief economist said in a statement. "Shoppers nationwide should see more options for sale than in recent years, along with slow and steady price growth. That's the good news. But both buyers and sellers should expect unpredictable mortgage rates."

Zillow said it also took relative affordability into consideration and alternatives near expensive metro areas in the northeast, like New York and Boston, made Zillow's list of the most popular cities among home shoppers in 2024 and Providence, Hartford and Philadelphia rank high on this year’s list as well.

Zillow said Hartford leads in the forecast for home value appreciation in 2025 with 4.2% expected growth, but home value growth is set to largely level out this yea.

You can see the full list here.