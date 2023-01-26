Duxbury

Mass. Mother Charged With Killing Children Was Wallingford, Quinnipiac Grad

By Angela Fortuna

NBC10 Boston

A Duxbury, Mass. mother that's been charged with killing her two young children earlier this week went to high school in Wallingford and graduated college in Hamden.

NBC Connecticut has learned that Lindsay Clancy went to Lyman Hall High School and got her bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac University.

An university spokesperson said Clancy graduated with a biology degree in 2012.

Plymouth County authorities said Clancy is accused of strangling her two children - identified as Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3 - while a third child remains hospitalized with what prosecutors described as "evidence of harm."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The gruesome death of these two young children has rocked the community.

Shock, Heartbreak in Duxbury After Kids Allegedly Killed by Their Mother

On Wednesday, officials announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy, who faces charges including two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She's currently in police custody at a Boston hospital.

This article tagged under:

Duxbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us