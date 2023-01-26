Mass. Mother Charged With Killing Children Was Wallingford, Quinnipiac Grad

A Duxbury, Mass. mother that's been charged with killing her two young children earlier this week went to high school in Wallingford and graduated college in Hamden.

NBC Connecticut has learned that Lindsay Clancy went to Lyman Hall High School and got her bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac University.

An university spokesperson said Clancy graduated with a biology degree in 2012.

Plymouth County authorities said Clancy is accused of strangling her two children - identified as Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3 - while a third child remains hospitalized with what prosecutors described as "evidence of harm."

The gruesome death of these two young children has rocked the community.

On Wednesday, officials announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy, who faces charges including two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She's currently in police custody at a Boston hospital.