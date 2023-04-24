Oklahoma

1 Dead in Oklahoma College Shooting, Suspect in Custody

Police said the shooting appeared to be "domestic-related."

By The Associated Press

KFOR via NBC NewsChannel

Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related." The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

The school had issued an alert telling students and employees to shelter in place before police announced they had a suspect in custody.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oklahomaschool shootings
