1st Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in New Hampshire

State health officials announced the first case of coronavirus in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire state epidemiologist, said at a press conference that one of the four people being tested for coronavirus came back positive. That person had recently traveled to Italy.

Chan said the person who tested positive is an adult from Grafton County in the northwestern part of the state. They are not sick enough to be hospitalized but are on home isolation.

Health officials have confirmed a second coronavirus death within the United States. Washington state announced overnight that another patient with coronavirus, a man in his 70s with underlying health problems, has died. So far, at least 85 cases were confirmed within the United States since March 1, including the first cases in New York and Rhode Island.

The Associated Press reports that the person is a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee.

"We will be working very closely with healthcare providers in the community and the hospital system involved in order to investigate this case of COVID-19 and try and prevent further transmission in our community," Chan said.

He said since the person had recently traveled to Italy, health officials do not believe this represents wider spread community transmission.

"We will be working tirelessly to investigate this most recent identification and to identify any potential susceptible contacts who may need themselves to be placed under self quarantine," Chan said.

A Rhode Island student and a dean have tested positive for coronavirus after a recent school trip to Europe. That Pawtucket school is now closed for cleaning.

State health officials also said they are aware that some schools have students who traveled to Italy over February break and have instructed those students to stay home for 14 days from travel to affected regions.

"We have been asked multiple times, 'Are we prepared for the introduction of this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire?' and I want to say 'Yes.' This is part of the core public health work that we do," Chan said.

"We have responded to multiple similar infectious disease threats over the years and even in decades," he said, from SARS, to H1N1, to Ebola.

"The most important message we can get out is the state is prepared," added Gov. Chris Sununu. "We know that the risk level does remain low, but we are prepared to deal with any issue that may arise."

"We don't know exactly how it's going to develop in the next few weeks, but it is an all hands on deck effort," he said.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have occurred worldwide since the virus emerged in China in late 2019. About 3,000 people have died.

The illness is characterized by fever and coughing and, in serious cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

The first reported deaths in the U.S. from the virus were confirmed over the weekend in Washington state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.