2 Dead, 6 Injured After Shooting at House Party Near Rutgers University

At least two people are dead and several more injured after shots were fired at a house party near the Rutgers University campus early Sunday morning.

New Brunswick Police responded to the house on Delafield Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Responding officers found eight people with varying gunshot wounds, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

All of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, but prosecutors say two men later died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

A man who identified himself to NBC New York as the organizer of the "post-COVID party" said the shooting may have followed an argument over the party's entry fee.

Officials did not announce any motive late Sunday morning or any further details about what led up to the shooting. Suspect information, or just how many people were wanted in connection to the shooting, has not yet been released by authorities.

"Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing," Chief Kenneth Cop said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Video taken from a nearby home and obtained by TAPinto New Brunswick, appears to capture the moment a vehicle parked on the street and four suspects stepped out and fired toward the house party.

Based on the investigation so far, the prosecutor's office says the events of the shooting are unaffiliated with Rutgers or its students.

The shooting is being investigated by the New Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.