Manhattan

2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan, Sources Say; Service Changes in Effect

L service has been affected as emergency crews continue their investigation

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman and a man were apparently struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were immediately available on the circumstances.

Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m. found the two -- a woman around 63 years old and a man in his mid-40s -- dead at the scene, according to police.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary reports indicate no criminality, according to police and Mayor Eric Adams, who was briefed at the scene.

Police ask any potential witnesses to come forward.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Subway service was affected in the area. Get real-time transit updates from all your key sources right here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYC Subway14th street
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us