2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan, Sources Say; Service Changes in Effect

A woman and a man were apparently struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were immediately available on the circumstances.

Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m. found the two -- a woman around 63 years old and a man in his mid-40s -- dead at the scene, according to police.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary reports indicate no criminality, according to police and Mayor Eric Adams, who was briefed at the scene.

Police ask any potential witnesses to come forward.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Subway service was affected in the area. Get real-time transit updates from all your key sources right here.