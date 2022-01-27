A live stream from the scene will appear in the player above. From time to time, the camera may readjust or cut to a black screen. This is normal as crews on the scene work to gather more information.

Three Houston police officers were in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon during a chase and shootout near downtown.

All three of the officers' injuries were considered non-life-threatening. One was shot in the foot, one was shot in the leg and one was shot in the arm. All three were being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, and a chase apparently followed. The gunman crashed during the chase and as he jumped out of the car, he opened fire on the officers pursuing him. The officers returned fire on the shooter.

Moments later, the shooter carjacked a driver at gunpoint and led police on a chase to a home.

Gunfire again rang out between officers and the shooter at the home in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is just south of downtown in the Greater Third Ward neighborhood.

The shooter remained barricaded inside the home late Thursday. A description of the gunman was not immediately released.

Houston police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.